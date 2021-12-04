Kenya: Police Pursue Crime Syndicate That Uses Women to Target Truck Drivers

The government has moved to tame insecurity that is undermining cargo movement on the Northern Corridor and affecting regional trade.

The route, which originates in Mombasa and terminates in Malaba, Busia County, links the Mombasa port to neighbouring landlocked countries, facilitating the movement of goods and services.

But transporters from Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan have complained about attacks on drivers and thefts of goods along the route that have led to losses of billions of shillings.

Security agencies in Voi, Taita Taveta County, are investigating recent attacks.

Detectives have revealed that the syndicate involves five women who target the drivers along the Mackinnon-Mtito Andei stretch in Taita Taveta.

Last month, a driver was found dead in his truck in the Maungu area. The attackers siphoned fuel from the truck's tank before escaping.

No one has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Voi Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer Raria Muriuki said witnesses told detectives that young, good-looking women are used to lure truck drivers, especially at night.

Mr Muriuki said the women pose as customers before leading the drivers into their traps.

He said some drivers had fallen victim to the syndicate, with some ending up dead and others escaping with injuries.

Many theft cases reported by truck drivers involved women, who he said are being pursued by detectives.

"The women are believed to be operating in a gang and target drivers by asking for lifts. However, we are yet to arrest them because no one has given us a clear description of these women," he said.

Statistics from the Kenya Long Distance Truck Drivers Association indicate that two drivers have been attacked and killed by robbers while eight hijackings have been reported this year on the Mackinnon-Mtito Andei stretch.

In October, detectives arrested two people in connection with the death of a truck driver, who was found murdered in Izera in July this year.

The two suspects were arraigned in the Voi High Court, charged with robbery with violence.

The Voi sub-county security team has convened a team to boost security along the stretch.

The team will conduct meetings with stakeholders including truck drivers and traders to tame the emerging security challenges.

Voi Deputy County Commissioner Daniel Nduti said they working to address cargo diversion and robberies along the route.

Speaking to Msharinyi traders, Mr Nduti said the team was concerned about rising cases of highway robbery.

He warned traders along the stretch against working with criminals and providing them a market for stolen transit goods.

"We want to protect transit goods coming from the port to the rest of the region and those being transported from the other member states to the port," he said.

Kenya Long Distance Truck Drivers Association chairperson Roman Waema singled out the Mackinnon-Mtito Andei stretch as an insecurity hotspot.

Mr Waema said that this year alone, two drivers have died and eight hijackings reported.

He said the association has petitioned the police Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai to intervene.

"We also hold meetings with drivers to sensitise them on their security. We give them the Kenya Transport Association hotline number to contact them in case of an emergency," he said.

He also called for frequent patrols by police.

Voi sub-county police Commander Bernstein Shari warned people not to work with drivers to siphon fuel from trucks.