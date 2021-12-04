South Africa: Crowd-Solving Startup Zindi Building a Community of Data Scientists and Using AI to Solve Real World Problems

3 December 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

Zindi is all about using AI to solve real world problems for companies and individuals. And the South Africa-based crowd-solving startup has done that over the last three years they have been in existence.

Just last year a team of data scientists under Zindi used machine learning to improve air quality monitoring in Kampala as another group helped Zimnat, an insurance company in Zimbabwe predict customer behavior - especially on who was likely to leave and the possible interventions that would make them stay. Zimnat was able to retain its customers by offering custom-made services to those who would have otherwise discontinued.

