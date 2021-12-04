Zimbabwe: Defiant ZIFA Board Back at Work Despite Suspension

THE suspended ZIFA board claims they have resumed operations, basing their decision on a technicality of an appeal lodged against their suspension with the Administrative Court.

The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board has been serving a suspension by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) since November 16 due to several allegations, including failure to account for public funds.

However, in a development that is expected to further heighten tensions between the two warring parties, ZIFA said in a statement released Friday their board had resumed operations.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to inform the nation that following the suspension by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) almost two weeks ago, the ZIFA board after extensive consultations, instituted an appeal with the Administrative Court in line with Section 32 of the SRC Act, which provides for an appeal by an aggrieved party to any decision by the SRC," ZIFA said in a statement.

"The board also resolved out of courtesy and respect, officially write to the SRC to formally inform them on the board's resumption of duty after noting of the appeal.

"It is the board's hope that the SRC, being the creature of statute, will respect our own laws and allow football to breathe while engagements with FIFA and court processes are attended."

ZIFA added: "Bringing back AFCON preparations back on track, taking cognisance of the limited time before AFCON 2022. As such, the board resolved to immediately engage the targeted coaches and conclude such arrangements within two days."

ZIFA also revealed the revival of junior and grassroots was also given priority in Thursday's meeting while Khama Billiat's decision to quit international football was also discussed.

The local football mother body said it had resolved to engage the Kaizer Chiefs attacker in an effort to convince him to reconsider his decision.