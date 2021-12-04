Uganda: Masaka Authorities Move to Reduce Boda Boda Stages in City

Masaka City Council authorities are planning to regulate the number of motorcyclists in the city center.

According to the movers of the motion led by the Masaka city finance committee chairperson, Mr Rogers Bulegeya, the plan is intended to regulate the activities of motorcyclists in the city as a way of fighting insecurity in the area.

He said that Boda Boda stages are scattered all over the city which makes it dirty, unorderly, and the cyclists are uncontrollable and unregulated which makes the council lose out on revenue.

Mr Bulegeya said that the council is going to gazette areas where they are going to establish the Boda Boda stages and register the riders hence addressing the challenges of insecurities and loss of revenue.

"The country is on terror alert and it is risky to have communities in city which are not known and not regulated. This development will enable us to know who are involved in Boda Boda business in Masaka City such that we can plan for them accordingly," he said.

Ms Resty Mwanje, a councilor, said that the move will help much in instilling discipline, order, and easy planning of commercial cyclists operating in Masaka and help weed out wrongdoers that always hide and impersonate cyclists.

"Everywhere you pass, there is a Boda Boda stage. To have trade order in the city there must be control in the operations of the cyclists and this can be achieved by having known places and stages where you can find the cyclists," she said.

However, Mr Abdullah Ssenabulya, the chairperson of Boda Boda cyclists in Masaka said that the move is uncalled for, and wonders why cyclists' leaders were not involved and consulted when the council came up with such an idea.

"We wonder why this decision is being taken at this time, but we are aware that they are aiming at pushing us out of our job. We wonder why they did not involve the cyclist's leaders before coming up with such an idea because if it's about getting revenue from us, so they would have involved the leaders in the entire process," he noted.