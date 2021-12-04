Nigeria: Terrorists Attack Kaduna Village, Kill 2, Abduct 50

Two peasants were killed and not fewer than 50 abducted yesterday when terrorists attacked the Unguwan Gimbiya community on the outskirts of Kaduna, a clergy who craved anonymity has said.

According to him, "the bandits struck in the early hours of today ( Friday), invaded Ungwan Gimbiya Community of Sabo in Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna state and abducted over 50 people and killed two. A total number of 13 families were attacked by the bandits. The attack lasted about two hours with heavy gunshots."

A resident of the area stated that the attack was the worst in that community and this has led to mass exodus of residents of the area to safer places, even as the security agents were seen patrolling neighbouring forests.