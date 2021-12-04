Namibia's Infection Rate More Than Doubles

Namibia recorded 184 new Covid-19 infections on Friday.

This is more than double the number of cases it reported the previous day, which stood at 81.

The country's positivity rate currently stands at 5,9%.

"This is a 40,2% increase from what was reported yesterday, and nationally we record an increment of 56%," health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula said on Friday.

The Khomas region reported 140 of the new cases, making up 76% of the total number of confirmed cases.

The 184 new cases include 19 students, 12 pupils from different schools, 12 healthcare workers, two teachers, and 13 tourists.

Shangula said 20 people are currently hospitalised with Covid-19, with one patient in an intensive care unit.

Namibia's current Covid-19 figures are:

Confirmed cases: 129 508

Recoveries: 125 506

Active cases: 417

Deaths: 3 573

Fully vaccinated: 314 899