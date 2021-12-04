Nigeria: Explosions Rock Maiduguri Metropolis, as Militants Attack Borno Capital

Maiduguri — At least four different explosions were recorded early morning into some communities of Gomari ward and 1,000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Saturday morning.

The explosions, suspected to have been masterminded by terrorists, fired rockets at different directions as troops and Air Force Task Team engaged them to repel the attack.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosions started very early with the first two exploding at Gomari Airport and the third one landing in a building at 1,000 Housing Estate near Hajj Transit Camp, where the repentant Boko Haram insurgents are being housed.

I give God thanks, says survivor

A survivor, whose home was among those destroyed, Mallam Kulima, said he gives God the glory for sparing his lives and that of his family.

"It was indeed a very sad day at 1000 housing estate, Maiduguri, Borno State , as Rocket Propel Grenade (RPG) landed in my house number 2589, Elkenemi street

"I was in my room when the Rocket landed in my wife's room.

"Some of my family members who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the nearby clinic for treatment." Kulima said.

"I heard the first explosion early in the morning and then the second one, then I came out to see where it was happening before the third one landed in our estate.

"I saw when it landed and I immediately laid on the ground. The moment it landed in the house, the whole place became dark with dust and smoke.

"The fouth one landed Elsewhere but it was not as heavy as the first three. The first two landed in Gomari very close to the Airforce Base." Adamu Audu, a resident of 1000 estate told our Correspondent.

"The explosion destroyed a house in our estate very close to my house, it didn't kill anyone but it injured a small boy of not more than 9 years old. Usman Ali another resident said.

Another eyewitness, Usman Zanna of Gomari airport said, "yes the explosives landed in our area, we suspect it was launched by Boko Haram terrorists and we assume the target is the Hajj Transit Camp where their former colleagues are being kept in the camp.

You know we have been complaining about the continued camping of the repentant insurgents in the City. If you notice, they have been trying to attack all communities where their ex-colleagues are kept. We complaint about this for so long but no one is paying attention. Zanna disclosed.

All efforts to get confirmation or details of the attack from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya proved abortive at press time.