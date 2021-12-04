Nigeria: ISWAP Attacks Military in Rann, Malam Fatori, 2 Senior Officers Killed

A commanding officer and a senior officer in one of the battalions of operation Hadin Kai were killed when fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked Rann, a town in Kala Balge LGA of Borno State on Thursday night.

About 24 hours after the attack in Rann, Boko Haram also attacked Malam Fatori in Abadam Local Government Area, Borno State.

Nigerian troops killed 20 ISWAP fighters in battle at Rann. They were said to have engaged the terrorists who came in their numbers, and that the gunfight lasted many hours.

The two senior officers, whose names are yet to be released, were allegedly killed alongside five soldiers.

A military intelligence source said the terrorists stormed Rann on several gun trucks.

The source said: "The terrorists could not subdue the gallant troops, during the crossfire. At the last count this morning, we recovered 24 of their dead bodies killed in the gun battle, while the rest fled with injuries.

"We also recovered huge sophisticated weapons apart from their gun trucks that were completely destroyed by airstrikes."

The incident comes three weeks after ISWAP fighters killed Dzarma Zirkusu, a Brigadier General and commander of the army brigade in Chibok.

Zirkusu was on his way to Askira to provide support for the troops when he was ambushed and killed. The general was killed alongside three soldiers.

Malam Fatori Also Attacked

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram also attacked Malam Fatori, Abadam Local Goverment Area, Borno State yesterday. This is coming less than 24 hours after the attack in Rann.

As at press time, the military was still battling to push the terrorists out of the town.

Malam Fatori is one of the two LGAs without human activities, where Governor Babagana Zulum had insisted on returning displaced persons by December 31.

There were 500 mobile police personnel deployed to clear the town in preparation for the return of 1,000 refugees from Niger republic.

This is besides the army base stationed in the deserted town and other security agents, including the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Services and the civilian JTF that were posted there to help in securing the town for the safe return of the refugees.

The mobile police crack team has since abandoned the town and returned to Maiduguri, while the military personnel are still there.

Army spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu was not immediately available to comment on the terror attacks in Rann and Malam Fatori.