Nigeria: Breaking - Panic as Militants Attack Borno Estate, Airport Road Houses

Multiple bomb explosions early Saturday rocked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, PRNigeria gathered from credible local sources.

The explosions occurred at 1,000 Estate, and Ngomari Airport Road.

The attack, it was learnt, was launched by ISWAP terrorists from Duwari, a village close to Maiduguri.

The terrorists fired mortar bombs at the Estate and Airport Road's communities, the sources disclosed.

Several houses were said to have been destroyed, while many residents scampered for safety.

A staff of an emergency agency said casualty figure couldn't be determined due to sanitation exercise.

"The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed because there is an ongoing sanitation exercise this Saturday morning. Many people stay at home," he said.