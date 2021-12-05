Nigeria: After Raking N5.2 Billion in O2 Arena, Wizkid Dominates Spotify's Wrapped

The past week has been a historic one for Nigeria's Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid. His three-day 'Made in Lagos' concert held at the London O2 Arena saw the famed star driving fans to a frenzy in the sold-out venue. It is reported that the singer raked in a record N5.2 billion in gross earnings. Online ticket sales for the various tiers and locations at the arena ranged from $108 to $270. The arena has a 20,000 crowd capacity.

Continuing in his dominance, the newly unveiled Wrapped -- an annual round-up of the top artists, albums, songs and playlists of the year as streamed by users on the platform from around the world -- by music platform Spotify placed Wizkid as the most-streamed artist of the year in Nigeria.

Davido and Burna Boy followed in the second and third positions respectively while Drake is the only international artist that occupied the top five. Following in her mentor's shoes, Tems took the lead in the most streamed female artist of the year. The young singer who was recently nominated for the 64th Grammy awards has had a successful year so far with her collaboration with Wizkid on the song 'Essence'.

Wizkid's ascendancy was also seen on the top streamed album list. His Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition) came first while the original album took second place.

Other Nigerian artists on the Wrapped lists include Ladipoe whose song 'Feeling' topped the most streamed track of the year, while Hot Hits Naija took the number one spot for the most streamed playlist in Nigeria