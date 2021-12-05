Nigeria: Buhari Mourns as Ex-Supreme Court Judge, Babalakin Dies at 94

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Oyegoke Bolarinwa Babalakin, who passed on yesterday, at the age of 94.

The retired jurist was buried the same day, according to Islamic rites, at his Gbongan, Osun State, country home.

Islamic prayers for the deceased commenced by 4:25 p.m and was led by the Chief Imam and Mufusir of Osogboland, Alhaji Isola Maruf Olawale.

Chief Imam of Gbonganland, Alhaji Salman Oloyede, thereafter supervised the burial.

Dignitaries in attendance included Malam Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN); Prof. Siyan Oyeweso; President of Muslim Ummah of southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rasak Oladejo; and Executive Secretary of MUSWEN, Prof. MT Yahya.

Others were Chief Bayo Oyero, Alhaji Akin Olajide, and Alhaji Diti Ladapo who are members of the board of trustees.

A devout Muslim, the late Justice Babalakin was an active member of the Muslim Association Of Nigeria, Ansarudeen Society. He was also a former president of MUSWEN.

He is survived by many children and grandchildren including the Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), and Mr. Tayo Babalakin, among others.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, equally commiserated with the government and people of Osun State on the loss of the eminent Jurist who rose to the pinnacle of his profession as a Judge of the highest court in the land, becoming one of the final authorities in legal issues in the country, thereby greatly enriching the nation's jurisprudence.

Buhari noted that the late Justice Babalakin, long after his retirement, continued to give wise counsel to the Muslim community, especially MUSWEN where he was a former President.

While praying for Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), other children, and members of the family for the fortitude to bear the loss, President Buhari urges them to take consolation in the fact that the deceased lived to a ripe old age, left behind a good name, served as a mentor and source of inspiration to many and became an icon of his profession.

The president prayed that Almighty Allah will reward his good deeds with Aljannah