Nigeria: Omicron - UK Adds Nigeria to Red List

4 December 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

As the Omicron variant spread across countries, the United Kingdom on Saturday added Nigeria to its red list category even as it tightens travel restrictions in a bid to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to UK government's travel advisory, from 0400 on Monday 6 December, Nigeria will be added to the red list for entering England.

This means Nigerians who do not have UK citizenship or residence permit can no longer travel to the country until the advisory is revised.

The rule applies to even fully vaccinated persons.

According to the UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid in a report by the BBC, "Over the recent days we have learned of a significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria."

"There are 27 cases already in England and that's growing and Nigeria now is second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron, " Javid said.

Nigeria reported its first number of cases of the Omicron virus on Wednesday.

