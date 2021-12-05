Nigeria: Troops Ward Off Militants' Attack on Maiduguri - Army

4 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The army said the terrorists made futile attempts to "maintain potency with explosions at Gomari community and 1,000 Housing Estate."

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) on Saturday repelled an attack by suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the outskirt of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Saturday, said the terrorists made futile attempts to maintain potency with explosions at Gomari community and 1,000 Housing Estate.

Mr Nwachukwu said the terrorists also fired shots into the communities, causing some level of damage and apprehension in residential areas.

He said that while no life was lost, a young child sustained injury during the attack.

According to him, ground troops, in conjunction with the Air Component of OPHK, responded swiftly and dominated the area with ground and air interdictions that successfully neutralised the threats and infiltration attempt by the terrorists.

"The general public are urged not to panic as troops are on ground and aggressively dominating the city to effectively take out any perceived threat.

"The good people of Maiduguri are equally enjoined to go about their normal socio-economic activities and provide actionable information on the movement of these criminal elements," he said. (NAN)

