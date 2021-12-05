Gambia: #GambiaDecides - Obasanjo Monitors Vote Counting

5 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was on hand to monitor the counting of votes in the ongoing Gambia presidential elections on Saturday.

Mr Obasanjo is the head of a Commonwealth team observing The Gambia's Presidential Election.

The former president arrived the polling unit of the leading opposition candidate in the election, Ousainou Darboe, at about 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Voting exercise ended ten minutes later and the former president joined other observers to witness the counting of votes.

About a million voters were expected to participate in the election Saturday.

As of the time of filing this report, counting of votes has commenced in many polling units across the country.

Results are expected to trickle in immediately counting of votes ends.

When prompted to comment about the process, however, an aide of the former president said Mr Obasanjo would not comment until the process is concluded.

The former president, however, elicited laughter from observers and journalists when he jocularly asked an official "to allow him observe the process properly".

"Obasanjo is my name and I am also observing. An observer cannot block another observer," he said amid laughter.

Six candidates are vying for the Gambian presidency including the incumbent president, Adama Barrow.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

