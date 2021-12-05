Gambia: #GambiaDecides - Barrow Extends Lead, Wins More Votes in Fresh Results

The President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has extended his lead in results announced by the electoral umpire by winning 19 additional constituencies in Saturday's presidential election.

The election was contested by Mr Barrow and five other candidates.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced results from 17 of the 53 constituencies in the country. Of the 17, Mr Barrow emerged winner in 14 constituencies while his closest rival, Ousainou Darboe, won in the three remaining constituencies.

In fresh results from 24 constituencies announced by the IEC Sunday afternoon, Mr Barrow won in 21 while his rival, Mr Darboe, won in the remaining three constituencies.

Thus far, from results of 41 constituencies announced, Mr Barrow has won in 35 constituencies while his closest rival, Mr Darboe, emerged winner in the remaining six.

Results from twelve constituencies are being awaited at the Election House Sunday afternoon.

Alieu Njie, IEC chairman, announced that further collation will resume once the results trickle in.