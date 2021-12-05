Zimbabwe: Minister Fumes Over Incessant Power Cuts

5 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT) Dingumuzi Phuti has lamented incessant power cuts in Bulilima in Matabeleland South.

Speaking during the commissioning of a 4G base station at Nopemano primary school in Bulilima West in Mandlambuzi Friday, Phuti revealed that the place has gone for almost two months without electricity.

"I do not know what the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) is thinking should be done about the computers put to schools where there is no electricity for two months. Surely that does not deserve any condonation, but it is a perfunctory approach to responsibilities," Phuti said.

The deputy minister accused some unnamed government agencies of sabotaging the government 's programmess.

"I do not know which government some people serve. Us in the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services serve a government where the principle is (Emmerson) E D Mnangagwa. He is a man who does not want nonsense, but he wants us to work and be the servants of the people," said a visibly angry Phuti.

The deputy minister said although ZESA had promised to restore electricity in the area, he said is not convinced by the power utility's response.

Phuti who is also the legislator for the constituency said before the installation of the base station, people in the area have been accessing network using neibhouring Botswana base stations.

He said following the commissioning of the base station, people in the area and other surrounding areas will now be able to access local news and mobile network services.

The new base station covers a radius of 29km.

Before the infrastructure, the locals used to climb mountains seeking network connections.

The event was also attended by Netone chief executive officer Raphael Mushanawani.

