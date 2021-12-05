Zimbabwe: I'm Ready to Rule - Chamisa Declares

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has declared he was ready to rule the country and solve the country's economic problems.

He made the declaration during to tombstone unveiling ceremony for his late mother Alice Chamisa in Chiwara Village, Gutu Saturday.

Chamisa said he is ready to usher in a new government that will solve the country's bleeding economy.

He said his government is ready to create jobs for all, arrest economic meltdown and build world class infrastructure to undo years of Zanu PF plunder and destruction.

"We are ready to govern, we are ready to provide leadership, we are ready to create jobs and arrest inflation. Our government unlike that of Emmerson Mnangagwa is going to deliver joy and happiness to every Zimbabwean. ED cannot win this country's election because we have a superior team compared to his," Chamisa said.

"If you compare me with ED, Job Sikhala and Oppah Muchinguri and Kembo Mohadi against Tendai Biti, obviously people will vote the young and energetic leaders. We are ready to govern. We are not here to hold a rally. I have moved around some provinces in the country and the response and support l am getting in rural areas is overwhelming. I am confident we will win the upcoming elections," he said.

During his tour of the country's provinces recently, Chamisa has faced stiff resistance from Zanu PF supporters who have tried to stop him from penetrating the rural communities.

In Masvingo, Mutare and Bindura- Mashonaland Central some of his supporters were allegedly assaulted by ruling party supporters prompting police to intervene.