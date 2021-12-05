Nigeria: Netflix Releases Trailer for First Nigerian Christmas Movie

5 December 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

As the yuletide season fast approaches, Netflix has released the trailer for it's first Nigerian Christmas film 'A Naija Christmas'.

The Kunle Afolayan produced and directed by movie follows a Nigerian mother who is unimpressed by her sons refusal to get married and give her grandchildren, demands that they bring home their partners on Christmas Day. It is an easy enough request to fulfil as her sons will do everything to make their mother happy. There is one small problem, these partners do not exist.

Speaking on why A Naija Christmas is the must see film this season, prolific filmmaker Kunle Afolayan says "A Naija Christmas movie is real, original, funny and the first Christmas movie of its kind. Working with the late, great Rachel Oniga was massive honor, and her heartwarming performance is typical of her flawless artistry. All roads definitely lead to Netflix on December 16th, for a quintessentially Naija Christmas!" Afolayan disclosed.

A Naija Christmas will launch globally and exclusive to Netflix on December 16, 2021.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X