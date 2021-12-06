Nigeria: JAMB Introduces Two New Science Subjects to UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has introduced two new science subjects of Physical and Health Education and Computer Studies as Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) subjects.

Registrar of the JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, stated this at the weekend after receiving an award of Excellence from journalists in Abuja.

Oloyede said: "We are asking and sensitizing the public, particularly the students who are to take the exam, that these are two Science subjects that will be added to their choice to widen opportunities for candidates to be able to access tertiary education."

The Registrar also noted that the board would soon clear the backlog of illegal admissions conducted by tertiary institutions in the country.

He said the move is to ensure that students who have been improperly admitted but have the minimum qualification are rescued.

JAMB had recently uncovered 706,189 illegal admissions by universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and other related institutions.

"We want to continue the campaign to discourage those who are committing such illegal action to stop doing such," Oloyede said.

While noting that a cashless system is adopted for registration of the 2022 UTME, Oloyede said JAMB would also prohibit Computer Based Test (CBT) centres from selling e-PINs to guard against extortion of candidates.

"It is known that many CBT centres, despite the supervision, still manage to exploit candidates.

"We want to put a stop to that, we have intensified monitoring but part of what we are doing is to ensure we protect the students against this extortion," he said.

"We will ensure that anybody who wants to sell ePIN will not be a CBT centre. Once you are a CBT centre, you have lost the right to sell ePIN so that we can hold the ePIN sellers responsible for what they do," he said.

The JAMB boss expressed deep appreciation to the group for considering him worthy of the Award.