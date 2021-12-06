Nigeria: CJN to Deliver 'State-of-the Nation's Judiciary' Address

Highlights of the CJN's speech will cover, among others, the Supreme Court's "performance and by extension, the Nigerian judiciary in the outgone 2020/2021 legal year".
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, will deliver a 'state-of-the nation's judiciary' address on Wednesday, December 8, a statement by the Supreme Court, stated on Sunday.
According to the statement signed by Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, the CJN's address will highlight the Supreme Court's "performance and by extension, the Nigerian judiciary in the outgone 2020/2021 legal year".
He highlighted other programmes to mark the new legal year to include the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on 72 lawyers at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court.
It would be recalled the Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC) had on October 21, announced the elevation of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Ekiti State, Olawale Fapohunda, and the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, and 70 other lawyers for conferment of the SAN rank.
Hajo Bello, the acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, who doubles as the secretary of the committee, made the announcement in a statement.
The SAN rank is awarded as a mark of "excellence to members of the legal profession have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics," Ms Bello had explained in the statement.
The LPPC had earlier shortlisted 130 lawyers for the coveted title.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that the LPPC, a body chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and established to give the prestigious rank to deserving lawyers annually, is domiciled at the Supreme Court.
Why SAN conferment was delayed
Mr Akande explained that "the prevailing third wave of COVID-19 and the protracted strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) early in the year,... slowed down the work of the Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee" in conferring the SAN rank for 2021.
"All the programmes billed to mark the commencement of the new legal year are to start at 10:00am prompt," the statement read.
Below is the list of the SANs-designate:
ACADEMIC appointees:
1. Prof Bankole Akintoye Sodipo
2. Prof Christian Chizundu Wigwe
3. Prof Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo
4. Prof Rasheed Jimoh Ijaodola
5. Prof Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe
6. Dr Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika
7. Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi
8. Prof Edoba Bright Omoregie
9. Prof Abiola Olaitan Sanni
10. Dr Anthony Ojukwu Okechukwu
ADVOCATES appointees
11. George Audu Anuga
12. Simon Asember Lough
13. Eko Ejembi Eko
14. Ayo Abraham Olorunfemi
15. Reuben Okpanachi Atabo
16. John Ogwu Adele
17. Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa
18. Eyitayo Ayokunle Fatogun
19. Jacob Johnson Usman
20. Tajudeen Olaseni Oladoja
21. Salman Jawando Ayinla
22. Adeola Rasaq Omotunde
23. Mathew Gwar Bukka
24. Mohammed Ndayako
25. Hassan Usman El-Yakub
26. Ishaq Magaji Hussaini
27. Samuel Atung
28. Mohammed Abdulhamid
29. Kabiru Aliyu
30. Mohammed Abdulaziz Sani
31. Uche Sunday Awa
32. Uchenna Chinyere Ihediwa
33. Philip Ndubuisi Umeh
34. Peter Aguigom Afuba
35. Felix Anayo Onuzulike
36. Benjamin Chukwudi Uzuegbu
37. Benjamin Nworah Osaka
38. Ikenna Okoli
39. Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu Obiora
40. Emeka Jude-Philip Obegolu
41. Clement Onwuenwunor
. Chijioke Ogugua Precious Emeka
43. Anthony Obinna Mogboh
44. Victor Ugwuezumba Opara
45. Kamasuode Wodu
46. Charles Udoka Ihua-Maduenyi
47. Sammie Abiye Somiari
48. Ogaga Ovrawah
49. Charles Dumbiri Mekwunye
50. Ikeazor Ajovi Akaraiwe
51. Marcellous Eguvwe Oru
52. Mark Okebuinor Mordi
53. Ehiogie West-Idahosa
54. Fredricks Ebos Itula
55. Ibrahim Idris Agbomere
56. Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi
57. Bolarinwa Olotu
58. Adekola Olawale Fapohunda
59. Adekunle Akanbi Ojo
60. Olaotan Olusegun Ajose-Adeogun
61. Rotimi Sheriff Seriki
62. Olukayode Oluwole Adeluola
63. Adeyinka Moyosore Kotoye
64. Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade 65. Afolabi Fatai Kuti
66. Francis Omotosho
67. Ayodeji Adedipe
68. Adeleke Olaniyi Agbola
69. James Akingbola Akinola
70. Muritala Oladimeji Abdul-Rasheed
71. Dauda Adekola Mustapha
72. Kazeem Adekunle Gbadamosi