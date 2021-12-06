Sudan: Two Farmers Killed As West Darfur's Jebel Moon Attacks Continue

3 December 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Jebel Moon — In West Darfur, two state government employees were killed on Wednesday evening in yet another armed attack in the Jebel Moon area.

Siddig Yahya, who lives in Jebel Moon, told Radio Dabanga that a group of gunmen in three four-wheel-drive vehicles attacked an agricultural project and shot at the workers, killing two of them.

Yahya holds the state government and its security committee responsible for the events as they do not provide the necessary protection to the people. He called on the prime minister to dismiss the committee and government members.

The Jebel Moon region has witnessed successive attacks since November, which have resulted in deaths and injuries and in the displacement of thousands of people.

The Acting Governor of West Darfur Mohamed Aliyu acknowledged the existence of security problems in North and West Darfur this week and said that they were perpetrated by those "taking advantage of the deteriorating security situation in Khartoum".

