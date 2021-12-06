Tanzania: Bayi School Runners Win Usa Scholarships

THREE athletes from Filbert Bayi School have won scholarships to study and develop their athletics career in the United States of America (USA) universities.

The athletes are Regina Mpigachai (20), Benedicto Mathias (21) and Elizabeth Boniface Ilanda (21) and they are among the talented athletes who have been offered scholarships by Filbert Bayi Schools.

Mpigachai, who finished Form Four last year, will leave for the USA on December 13th for her 4-year scholarship in academics and athletics at Northern Colorado University in Denver State.

The Geita-born girl has been dominant in 800m and 1500m races for years and was this year again crowned the champion of the two categories in the National Athletic Championship.

Others, Mathias and Ilanda, both from Singida, are still in process for their departure after passing visa interview at an American embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Mathias will join Mpigachai at the same college while Ilanda will study at Kansas City Community college.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, the Tanzanian athletics legend, Filbert Bayi, who owns the schools, said the schools feel proud of their academic and sports excellence, calling for other well-wishers, companies, individuals and institutions to support the schools' initiatives.

"Their scholarships cost a lot of money, we therefore seek others to help us in the area of ticketing", said Bayi, whose 1500m record he set in 1974 at Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand is still unbroken so far.

"We call others to support this initiative because there are several other multi-talented youths who need support as their families are poor and can't support them", said Bayi.

"We recruit them through different school level tournaments like Umitashumta and, Umisseta and support them," he said.

Ron Davis, who is an athletics coach at Filbert Bayi Schools, also expressed his happiness for the departure of the trio.

" I thank Filbert Bayi Schools for offering young people such a golden opportunity in life that will not only help them, but help Tanzania as a country," said the American, who also trained Bayi during his heydays.

On their part, the trio thanked the school and most important, former director, the late Anna Bayi (wife of Bayi) who regarded them as her daughters to make sure they succeed.