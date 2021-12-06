Tanzania: Dar Marks Year-Ender With Baseball Duels

THE national baseball competition is expected to start at Azania School grounds in Dar es Salaam from December 12th to 15th involving teams from six regions of Tanzania Mainland and the Isles.

Speaking with 'Daily News', The Secretary General of Baseball and Soft Ball Association (TABSA), Alpherio Nchimbi said the aim of the tournament is to get players who will form the national team to play in various regional and continental level tournaments.

"By February next year, the baseball national team will participate in international tournament therefore among other reasons the National Cup event will enable the association to select payers for national team and to accomplish a year calendar of the association,"said Nchimbi.

Nchimbi named the sponsors of the tournament as Toyota Tanzania, Rotary of Osaka North, Tsusho Toyota Tanzania and called other institutions to come and support the development of the game.

"We urgently need sponsors to boost our game as they did in other sports. We are determined to develop the game and make the national team perform better in international tournaments," said Nchimbi.

He said the regions confirmed to participate in the tournament are Dar es Salaam, Ruvuma, Tabora, Kilimanjaro, Mbeya and Zanzibar and will bring together 208 participants.

He said this is 9th time they stage the tournament since they organised the first event in 2014.

He said plans are underway to rotate the tournament to other regions of Tanzania besides Dar es Salaam.