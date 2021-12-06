Tanzania: Tourism Minister Lauds Senene Festival

THE Deputy Minister for natural resources and tourism Mary Masanja has hailed the planned Senene Festival due to take place in Bukoba, Kagera region later this month as it cements the cultural values.

The Deputy Minister called for other regions and tribes in the country to emulate such festivals as they remind the current generation of their traditional cultural practices and values so as to promote cultural tourism and help keep Tanzanian cultural values.

"My ministry is giving support to the Senene Festival which will take place from December 22nd in Bukoba town. Apart from supporting these kinds of events, I call upon other regions and tribes to emulate it and have different cultural showcases which are needed for development of our country," the deputy minister said in Dar es Salaam when she officiated the National Cultural day.

She said that the good thing of the Senene Festival will incorporate cultural practices like ways of harvesting, preparing and serving Senene and other cultural dishes, which she says will be the act of passing culture from past to current generations and therefore other cultures should cope with such events.

Senene Festival will be the first cultural event to be conducted in Bukoba town and will be supported by business exhibition, tourism and various forms of entertainment.

It also caters for natural and modern foods and drinks, artists, children's games, festival shopping, and also meeting with traditional leaders.

During the national cultural day which took place on Friday in Dar es Salaam, tribes from Makete District in Njombe region showcased their culture, rites and chants as well as tools used for hunting, farming and other traditional production.