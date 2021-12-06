Tanzania: TFF Shields Simba-Geita Gold Refs

TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) said regular attacks on referees have made them to lose confidence and discharge their duties with fear calling the malpractice to stop.

This was said recently by the federation's president Wallace Karia who insisted that Simba and Young Africans syndrome has highly contributed to undermine the abilities of referees.

"Some of the mistakes that our refs commit are human errors which are inevitable in football.

And this tendency of accusing referees of poor officiating is common when Simba or Yanga play.

"Whenever referees make mistakes during Simba and Yanga games, the issue becomes hot without knowing that the same mistakes are also made during other matches.

"This usually happens because people like Simba and Yanga and not necessarily the game of football and this mentality needs to be changed," said Karia.

He added that the same problems which surface in the premier league here, in developed countries; they use Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to solve them even though some people challenge it.

"We have not yet reached the level of using VAR because we have many things to take care and using it (VAR) is very expensive which at the moment we cannot afford to embrace it," he said.

Karia continued: "There are some incidences whereby even people who are watching live the game at the stadium cannot see until they see a replay. So if they cannot see what more to the referee who has few seconds to make decisions?

"I know there are some mistakes which are done deliberately by referees and these usually are solved by the responsible committees of the federation and stern actions are taken to those found guilty," said him.

In the same development, Karia said they can never concede to demands made by some people to hire referees from outside the country during big matches.

"We cannot do such a thing or if that is the case, then even some leaders of clubs should also come from outside because they too do unconvincing deeds.

"It's up to us to sit down and look on how to deal with these problems together other than just pointing fingers at each other," he said.