Tanzania: It's Do or Die for Simba Vs Red Arrows

FULL-ARMED Simba are set to be on siege today as they face Red Arrows in the second leg match of CAF Confederation Cup at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia.

It is a make or break game for either side considering the fact that the best performer of the two-legged encounter will march into the group stage of the tournament hence; an entertaining match to experience.

After landing safely on Friday, Simba had an afternoon training session before winding up their programme yesterday which was held at Heroes Stadium where the game will rage on.

The country's envoys have an upper hand to sail through as they enjoy a three-goal advantage they recorded in the first leg tie at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Sunday thanks to a brace by Bernard Morrison and a goal from Meddie Kagere.

However, today's game is afresh meaning that the final whistle of the referee will be a good judge to decide about which team jumps into the last 16 and which one will be sent home packing.

The first encounter in Dar es Salaam unfolded at a wet pitch which was not friendly for the smooth flow of the ball but hosts Simba took advantage of the situation to register a big win.

The Msimbazi Street Reds' Spanish trainer, Pablo Franco is therefore facing his real test at the club since driving them into the group stage is among his lined up targets for the club to attain this season.

He, however, cautioned his players to put on a winning face ahead of today's game after displaying a dismal performance against Geita Gold in an NBC Premier League duel on Tuesday where he openly uttered that he was not convinced by their work-rate.

This happens to be Franco's fourth match in all competitions at the helm of Simba and he has excelled to win all of them making his 100 per cent start at the club until this juncture as he works hard to instill his Spanish DNA in the squad.

After today's match, his next major test will be on Saturday December 11th when he is expected to take charge of his first Dar es Salaam derby clash as his side hosts Young Africans at the giant Benjamin Mkapa venue.

For Red Arrows, they are competing in the Confederation Cup for the third time after making their first appearance in 2009 where they reached into the group stage.

They also competed in the contest in 2012 and here, they were eliminated in the preliminary rounds as such; they are searching to create a club history of stepping into the last 16 for the second time.

Nicknamed 'Airmen', the club is sponsored by Zambia Air Force and they use Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka as their home venue which has got the capacity to accommodate 5,000 spectators.