Tanzania: President Samia's Directives After Launching 368bn/ - Project in Dar

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has launched a 368bn/- Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit construction project in Tanzania's commercial city and tasked local government authorities to monitor it at every stage.

After gracing the second phase of the project, she said it was local authorities' responsibility to inspect various projects handed to contractors and insisted that leaders are not supposed to stay far during the execution.

Additionally, the President warned wananchi over sabotage of infrastructure and stealing of project materials.