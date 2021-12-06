Kenya 7s End Dubai Sojourn Sixth After Loss to England

4 December 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi, Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

Kenya Sevens finished sixth after they lost to Great Britain 10-5 in the final for fifth place at Dubai Sevens II on Saturday.

Jeffrey Oluoch put Kenya ahead with a well worked try from Bush Mwale and Johnstone Olindi.

However, Robbie Fergusson levelled for the Britons before halftime before sealing a double after sneaking on the blind to score.

Kenya had a great chance to hit back after the hooter by Oluoch, who was in top flight at the wing was tackled out of play.

Despite the lose it was great improvement from Kenya Sevens, having finished eighth in the 2021/2022 World Sevens Series opening leg of Dubai Sevens I the previous weekend.

Kenya advanced to the fifth place final after Anthony Omondi scored a brace of tries as see them thrash United States 29-0 in the semi-final for the fifth place.

Kenya Sevens who led 12-0 at the break, scored five tries and two conversions to claim swift revenge against the Americans who had beaten them 24-21 at the pool stage.

The Britons edged out Ireland 24-19 in the other semi-final for the fifth place.

Oluoch and Olindi scored a try each as Omondi converted to give Kenya a 12-0 lead at the break before Alvin "Buffa" Otieno's try stretched the lead.

Then Omondi's heroics would put Kenya beyond reach as he converted one of the tries to stun Dubai Sevens I finalists.

Australia dismantled Argentina 40-0 after leading 19-0 at the break to advance to the Cup final.

Dubai Sevens I winners South Africa were playing France in the other Cup semi-final.

