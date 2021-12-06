Kenya: Boston Champ Kipyokei Joins Call for End to Gender Violence

Boston Marathon champion Diana Kipyokei has joined voices calling for an end to the gender based violence which has been on the rise.

She dedicated her October win to all women who are going through gender violence saying no one should raise his hand to a woman, and people should live in harmony.

Kipyokei was speaking during her homecoming party at Mt Elgon High Altitude Training Centre in Chemonge, Kaptama in Bungoma County, where she said that a lot of women are going through tough times and encouraged them to speak out.

"I decided to celebrate today as one way of honouring the girl child because she is at the receiving end of violence. This should stop and I would ask all of us to join hands so that we can end this," said Kipyokei.

She mourned the late 2015 world cross country champion Agnes Tirop who was murdered in September in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Her partner, Ibrahim Rotich, is facing trial for the murder.

Kipyokei said it was painful to lose such a "brilliant and hardworking athlete" in such a manner, praying that justice be served to her family.

"We were in the same management with Tirop and her career had just taken off because she had broken a world record time in 10km before she met her death.

"We should not lose such young talents anymore and I'm joining the world in condemning this in the strongest terms possible," she said.

Kipyokei scored an unexpected victory in Boston, in a field with many world beaters, in two hours 24 minutes 45 seconds with Edna Kiplagat, 41, finishing second in 2:25:09 while Mary Ngugi and Monicah Ngige came third and fourth, respectively.

Kipyokei narrated how she was happy to be named in the Boston Marathon line-up where she started her four-month vigorous training which in the end brought good results.

"When I was named among the elite field, I knew I was going to participate in a tough course and I decided to change my training pattern by going to Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet and also crossing over to Moiben in Uasin Gishu which really shaped me for the race," said Kipyokei who is under the Gianni Demadonna Management.

"I was in good shape and I managed to increase my pace after the 37km mark and I later slowed down as I waited for Netsanet Gudeta, with whom we are in the same management, because I wanted her to accompany me. When I saw that she was slowing me down, I decided to surge forward and go for the prize."

Her father James Kitoo Kipyokei said his daughter had uplifted the region and country as a whole adding that she has just started her career and she will be going places.

"I saw her talent while she was still young and when I used to help her wear her shoes, she used to dash out of the house and I saw that there was something unique about her. I'm happy we managed to help and support her as parents and I really thank God," said Mzee Kipyokei.

Her mother on the other hand Esther Kitoo recalled how they struggled to make sure she goes to her training in Iten while she baby seats her child.

"She was talented at a tender age and she told me that she wanted nothing but just the best and I would always encourage her to always work hard. I'm so happy that the world is now paying attention to my family, which is an honour and we thank God," said Kitoo.

Senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka hailed Kipyokei for the good performance adding that athletes are the only ones whose national anthem is sung when they win races apart from the president when abroad.

"Mt Elgon has rich talent and we are ready to support upcoming athletes and that is why while I was a governor, I managed to start the high altitude training centre but it's so sad the current government has not finished the project. As a government we shall work hard and finish the stalled project so that athletes can benefit and train at home instead of going to other areas like Iten, Kaptagat and even Kapsabet," said Lusaka.

He also promised to sponsor a marathon race that will be named after that region which will be annual, saying that upcoming athletes need local races so that they can benefit and get managers.

"Since last year, many athletes are suffering due to lack of races and it's high time we start a race in Mt Elgon which will be annual and I want to promise that from next year we shall have a marathon race. This will help upcoming athletes to get something small for their upkeep," he added.

The family later gifted the speaker with a heifer.