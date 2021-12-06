Kenya: Kimitei, Chepng'etich Crowned Iten GBV Road Race Champs

Wilfred Kimitei and Ludwina Chepng'etich Sunday cruised to victory in the Iten End Gender Violence 10km road race in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

The race was held in memory of the late 2015 World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop, who was found murdered at her home in Iten in October this eyar. A minute of silence was also observed in her honour.

Kimitei ran a tactic race before breaking in the last kilometre where he led all the way to the finish line, winning the race in 30:07.1 ahead of Patrick Kipkurui, who timed 30:12.6, while Peter Mwaniki settled for third place in 30:14.4.

Kimitei admitted that the race was tough given that it was windy, but was glad to have won after finishing a disappointing eleventh at the Lisbon Half Marathon two weeks ago.

"Today I wanted to see how my body would react and I'm happy because when I surged forward, no one followed me," said Kimitei.

Chepng'etich who trains in Kapsabet Nandi County under Volare Sports Management, was in the leading pack before breaking from a group of five with Lydia Mathathi in tow, but couldn't match her pace.

She won the race after clocking 35:02.6 ahead of Mathathi, who timed 35:23.5, while Glorius Jepkurui sealed the podium positions in 35:40.3.

"I'm glad I won the race despite competing with big names and the tough weather conditions," said Chepng'etich.

SELECTED RESULTS

Men 10km

1. Wilfred Kimitei 30:07.1

2. Patrick Kipkurui 30:12.6

3. Peter Mwaniki 30:14.4

4. Daniel Mateiko 30:18.8

5. Kiprono Kipkemei 30:28.2

Women 10km

1. Lodwina Chepng'etich 35:02.6

2. Lydia Mathathi 35:03.5

3. Glorius Jepkurui 35:05.3

4. Jesca Jelang'at 35:53.1

5. Cynthia Jelimo 36:16.9