Kenya: 32 Bodies Recovered So Far From Enziu River Bus Tragedy Site

Nairobi — The death from the Enziu River bus tragedy rose to 32 after 9 more bodies were retrieved Sunday

Divers from the military, police, Kenya Red Cross and the county Government of Kitui also managed to retrieve the bus wreckage to the shores of River Enziu.

"The ill-fated bus wreckage is completely out of the river. 9 more bodies have been recovered today (Sunday) bringing the total bodies recovered to 32," said Charity Ngilu, the Governor of Kitui County who was coordinating the recovery efforts, "Recovery efforts continue tomorrow (Monday) to ensure no bodies are left behind trapped at the river bed."

The bus was taking a church choir and other revellers to a wedding in Kitui County on Saturday when it keeled over and sank beneath fast-flowing waters as the driver tried to navigate a submerged bridge.

Twelve passengers managed to scramble to safety but most aboard the stricken bus were unable to escape before it was swallowed by the muddy tide.

Ngilu said 32 bodies had been retrieved since Saturday by military divers, but warned the toll could rise further as the search and rescue operation continued.

"It is very, very sad indeed. We have lost so many lives," she said.

It remains unclear how many passengers were aboard the bus when it tipped into the Enziu River, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of the capital Nairobi.

Witnesses said the driver had stopped to negotiate the river, and was close to the other side when the bus was swept beneath the churning currents.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday sent his condolences to the families of the victims and urged Kenyans to be cautious on roads during the rainy season.

"Once again, the President wishes to remind Kenyans across the country to heed government advisory against attempting to cross swollen rivers especially during the current rainy season," read a statement from Kenyatta's office.