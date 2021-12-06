Nigeria: AFRIMMA, YouTube Black Voice to Celebrate African Music Stars in Virtual Award Show

African muzik magazine awards, AFRIMMA, has collaborated with YouTube black voice to host the 8th edition of the annual music award show .

With 2021 been marred with different unforeseen challenges, the event which holds on 12th December 2021, 6pm GMT will be held virtually with invited singers performing live on stage. Superstar Comedian Bovi and screen goddess Tashara Parker will co-host the award ceremony.

According to the organizers, the theme of the event 'Flavors of Africa' draws inspiration from the diversity in African music and its unique flavours.

Anderson Obiagwu, the founder of AFRIMMA, states "We are quite excited by the partnership with YouTube. Being able to use their platform to further push our narrative of crossing boundaries with music is going to propel our mission forward. YouTube coming onboard only means more exciting times are coming for African music and together we can celebrate African music, talents, and culture. This is a new dawn and we are elated to showcase Africa to the world with YouTube as an official partner!"

Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, YouTube, also added, "We are thrilled to celebrating excellence in African music and we are looking forward to partnering with them on unite the impactful work of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund with AFRIMMA and their dedication to amplifying the diversity of African music. AFRIMMA has truly set the standard in this exciting virtual event."

Nigerian Star boy Wizkid, Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz and South African sensation Focalistic all earned multiple nominations.

Some of the award categories includes:

Best Newcomer -Yawtog, Black Sherif, Kamo Mphela,Marioo, Ayra Starr, Busta 929, Ruger,And Nviiri the Storyteller.

Artist of The Year -Wizkid , El Grande Toto, Dadju, Diamond Platnumz, Fally Ipupa, Tay C, Burna Boy,Andaya Nakamura.

Crossing Boundaries With Music: Burna Boy, Aya Nakamura,Dave,

Wizkid, Headie One, S. PRI NOIR, Tems,And Dadju.

Afrimma Video of The Year: Flavour ft. Diamond Platnumz X Fally Ipupa - Berna, Tag C -LA Temps, Teni - Hustle, Mzvee -Baddest Boss,

Zuchu-Sukari, Rayvanny X INNO'S B -Kelebe, Rema-Bounce And

Wizkid Ft. Teams-Essence.

The voting for the award is still on-going with the main event set to be streamed live via their official YouTube channel on 12 December. Media distribution by Prime Music Partners.