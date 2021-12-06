Uganda: Contractor of Uganda-DRC Road Project Warned, Asked to Be Mindful of Timelines

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala has warned Dott Services Limited, the company which is going to construct roads in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC to be mindful of project specifications and timelines.

Katumba made the remarks while speaking to journalists in the city of Goma last week after handing over two sites to the company.

DRC officially handed over crucial sites to Dott Services Limited, paving the way for the start of the long awaited construction of the 223 KM road network that will open the eastern part of DRC to cross border trade with Uganda.

"It is my pleasure and honour to be here and witness the site handover for this regional roads project that marks the start of the construction of three roads that connect Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)," Katumba said.

During the state visit of the president of DRC, Felix Tshisekedi in November 2019, it was agreed with the President Museveni that the two countries would implement certain strategic infrastructure projects, including the construction and upgrading of 1,182km of main roads network connecting the two countries.

During the Quadripartite Summit held in February, 2020 at Katuna in Uganda, under the Luanda process, the two heads of States reaffirmed their commitment to the joint construction or upgrading of the roads network connecting them and agreed on the immediate joint implementation of a project.

The project covers the Mpondwe/Kasindi Beni road (80km), Bunagana - Rutshuru - Goma Road (89km) and the Beni - Butembo (54km), which were designated as priority roads.

The project roads are part of the strategic infrastructure projects, including the construction and upgrading of 1,182km of main roads network connecting the two countries, to be implemented by the two countries in the short to medium term.

Katumba called upon the contractor and consultant to be mindful of the project specifications and timelines and ensure adherence to the requirements of our two governments.

"I thank the project steering committee and the technical staff for the work done to reach this critical milestone. I also thank the governor of North Kivu Province and all the local leaders for the support accorded to this very important project, "said Katumba.

He requested the citizens of the two countries to continue supporting the project.

"When the contractor is hungry, give him food. When he is thirsty, give him water, when he needs a room, and give him a bed to sleep on. This is because they have come not only to build roads but also to improve our livelihoods and employ you," he said.