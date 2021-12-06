Tanzania: President Samia Warns Clique That Is Out to Taint Her Administration

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Saturday fired a warning shot over corruption, saying a clique within government was out to taint her administration with ills from the past.

A visibly annoyed President said the clique was perpetrating claims of a resurgence of corruption under her leadership for ulterior motives.

"There is a certain clique in the government who know exactly what they are doing. The same group then turns around and start saying that corruption is back in the sixth phase government... that things are not well," said President Samia at the Dar es Salaam Port

President Samia did not name the said clique but pointed out that some of the alleged ills now being blamed on her administration were committed during the past government.

"I will not carry the blame for the past rot," declared the President who shortly thereafter dismissed the board chairmen of TPA and the Shipping agency over unsatisfactory performance.

The head of state who assumed power over nine months now following the death of President John Magufuli, said she will remain true to her oath to uphold justice and protect the public.