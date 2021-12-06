Nigeria: Police Chase Bandits, Rescue 17 Year Old Kaduna Boy

A 17 year old boy kidnapped by bandits in a rice farm on the outskirts of Kaduna, has been rescued by the operatives of Kaduna State Police Command .

" Our operatives stormed a kidnappers' den on Saturday and rescued a 17-year-old victim.ASP Muhammed Jalige,the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), has said.

He said in a statement on Sunday that at about 1400hours of December 4, 2021, its operatives, while on routine patrol around Sabon Birnin Daji forest, intercepted sounds of sporadic gunshots coming through the forest and decided to find out what was going on.

"The operatives stormed the forest and exchanged gunfire with the kidnappers. During the encounter with the criminals, the 17-year-old boy, Mr. Sani Adams, was rescued."

"The bandits escaped with bullets wounds.Sani Adams was taken to Kutungare primary healthcare center for medical attention."

"He was abducted while working on a rice farm around Afaka village in Kaduna.

"We' ve intensified efforts to ensure that the vicinity is thoroughly combed for a possible rescue of more victims, and rid the area of criminal elements."

"Members of the public should not be deterred by this isolated incident .They should report any kidnap case recorded within their areas," he said.