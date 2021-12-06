Algeria: President Tebboune Grants Interview to National Press Representatives

26 November 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has granted an interview to representatives of the national press that will be aired on the national TV and radio channels on Friday evening from 9:00 pm, the Presidency of the Republic said on its Facebook page.

"President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, granted an interview to representatives of national press, during which he discussed national and international issues," said the Presidency.

"The interview will be broadcast on national TV and radio channels on Friday 26 November 2021 from 9:00 pm," added the same source.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X