Gambia: Tallinding Utd, Immigration Register Back-to-Back Wins in GFF 2nd Division League

Tallinding United and Immigration have maintained their impressive form in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 2nd division league after defeating Bombada and Dibba Oil to record two consecutive victories on Wednesday.

Tallinding United defeated Bombada 2-1 in a game played at the Late Ousman Saho football in Old Yundum.

The win was their second victory since the start of the GFF 2 division league after defeating Waterside FC by the same score-line in their opening encounter last week, while Bombada also conceded back-to-back defeats after being beaten by B.K. Milan in their opening game.

The victory has now moved Tallinding United to fourth position with 6 points in two matches, while Bombada, who suffered two defeats are yet to register a single point and currently sit 14th position on the table standing.

Elsewhere, Immigration FC defeated Dibba Oil 2-1 in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Wednesday.

Immigration FC who won Jam City 2-0 in their opening encounter has now registered back-to-back victories, while Dibba Oil who won their opening encounter lost their second game.

The victory has moved Immigration FC to second position with 6 points, leveled with BK Milan, Medical FC and Tallinding United. Dibba Oil FC sit 9 position with 3 points.

Meanwhile, at the time of going to press, newly promoted side Waterside were playing against Jam City at the Independence Stadium, while B4U Kiang West also entertained Kanifing East at the Soma mini-stadium.