Gambia: Tallinding Utd, Immigration Register Back-to-Back Wins in GFF 2nd Division League

26 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Tallinding United and Immigration have maintained their impressive form in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 2nd division league after defeating Bombada and Dibba Oil to record two consecutive victories on Wednesday.

Tallinding United defeated Bombada 2-1 in a game played at the Late Ousman Saho football in Old Yundum.

The win was their second victory since the start of the GFF 2 division league after defeating Waterside FC by the same score-line in their opening encounter last week, while Bombada also conceded back-to-back defeats after being beaten by B.K. Milan in their opening game.

The victory has now moved Tallinding United to fourth position with 6 points in two matches, while Bombada, who suffered two defeats are yet to register a single point and currently sit 14th position on the table standing.

Elsewhere, Immigration FC defeated Dibba Oil 2-1 in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Wednesday.

Immigration FC who won Jam City 2-0 in their opening encounter has now registered back-to-back victories, while Dibba Oil who won their opening encounter lost their second game.

The victory has moved Immigration FC to second position with 6 points, leveled with BK Milan, Medical FC and Tallinding United. Dibba Oil FC sit 9 position with 3 points.

Meanwhile, at the time of going to press, newly promoted side Waterside were playing against Jam City at the Independence Stadium, while B4U Kiang West also entertained Kanifing East at the Soma mini-stadium.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X