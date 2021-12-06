Gambia: GFF Begins 3rd Batch of CAF C' License Coaching Course

26 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) in its bid to develop all facets of football nationwide has commenced the third batch of CAF C' license coaching course at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

The seven-day program brought together 30 participants drawn from the national first and second division leagues as well as the regional third division and the academies.

The instructors include former Gambia coaches Alhagie Sillah and Lamin Sambou.

Technical Director of the GFF Sang Ndong highlighted Football House's commitment towards capacity building.

"Recently, we have been training the coaches from all levels to improve their standards," he said.

He urged the trainees to be focused as they will filter the knowledge gained to their respective clubs.

Matarr Mboge the President of The Gambia Coaches Association advised his colleagues to respect the course and the instructors and more importantly to exchange ideas as the knowledge gained will go a long way in developing their careers.

"In January 2009, the Confederation of African Football launched one of its most important programs to date with the much-awaited CAF Coaching Licensing System.

This landmark licensing program seeks to set and promote benchmarks regarding coaching on the continent and help recognize African coaches for their knowledge and experience.

One of the key objectives will be to ensure that each African coach or any coach operating in Africa possess the relevant license to perform his or her duties," he emphasised.

