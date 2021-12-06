Nigeria: Oshiomhole Condoles With Ex-Edo Governor Over Mother's Demise

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has expressed shock at the death of Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, mother of his predecessor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

In a press statement, signed by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, Oshiomhole condoled with the former governor and his family over the death of their mother.

"I received with shock, news of the unfortunate passing of your beloved mother, Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, at the age of 85 years.

"Mama was known to be a very peaceful and empathic person who sympathized with those that suffered misfortune, gave encouragement to those in despair and shared whatever she had with those in need within her community.

"It is pertinent therefore that at this very traumatic period for your family, we also share in your pain.

"As mortals, it is difficult to come to terms with the loss of such a kind-hearted, deeply pious and beneficent matriarch, who in spite of her age, was still full of life and a veritable bastion of support for her children and entire community.

"Your mother may not have lived till the fullness of our desires for her life, yet she lived a fulfilled life of service to humanity through her numerous community engagements, nurtured her children to greatness and had a good relationship with God.

"On behalf of my family, I offer our sincere condolences at this most challenging time while praying that Mama finds eternal rest in heaven.

"Also, I pray that God send forth His grace upon you, your siblings, your father and extended family that she left behind. Be assured that we have you in our prayers and share in your grief at this most difficult time," Oshiomhole said.

It would be recalled that the death of Madam Igbinedion was announced by her eldest son, Lucky. on Thursday in Benin.

Meanwhile, the family has fixed Dec. 10 as her burial date.

According to the funeral programme, released by the family in Benin, a service of songs will hold on Dec. 9, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., at No. 5, Adolo Street, by Water Resources, off Ugbor Road in Benin.

The funeral service, scheduled for Dec. 10 will begin from 10 a.m at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Ukhegie, by Ice Road, while reception will take place the same day at 1 p.m., at Crown Heights Pavilion Event Centre, Country Home Road, both in Benin, with all COVID-19 protocols to be strictly observed.

(NAN)