Nigeria: CAC Partners Pakistani Investors On Economic Diversification

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has established partnership with Pakistani investors as part of the Commission's efforts to attract more foreign investments into Nigeria.

CAC Head of Media, Rasheed Mahe, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that in pursuance of this CAC has provided a platform to acquaint Pakistani investors with the provisions of CAMA, 2020.

CAMA is the Companies and Allied Matters Act, of 2020 signed into law by President Muhammadu on Jan. 7,2020, while its implementation started on Jan. 3.

It is the law that set up CAC in 1990 but was modified and re-enacted 30 years after and became a law after Buhari's assent

CAC Registrar-General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar reiterated that CAC would intensify efforts to help Nigeria pursue economic diversification and woo foreign investors.

"In pursuance of the national economic objectives, CAC, on the invitation of the Pakistan High Commission in Nigeria, actively participated at the just concluded 2nd Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference & Single Country Exhibition held in Lagos.

"The 3-day event, which was declared opened by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu had in attendance the Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo, the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Nigeria, NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye and members of the diplomatic corps amongst others."

Mahe stated that the event, which witnessed the presence of Pakistani business community, also drew over 100 exhibitors.

He said that the 3-day event was aimed at unveiling to the Pakistani business community the huge investment opportunities in Nigeria to enable them leverage on, and to also exhibit their products and services.

Some of the participants who spoke at the event described the interface with their Nigerian counterparts as highly beneficial, and pledged to utilize the opportunity provided by the forum.

No fewer than 30 new exhibitors indicated their readiness to set up their companies in Nigeria after interacting with the CAC officials.

Vanguard News Nigeria