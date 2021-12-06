Cameroon: Limbe - Youths Avail Employment Opportunities

A training workshop sponsored by Hon. Etombi Ikome Gladys assembled 120 participants for two days.

Hon. Etombi Ikome Gladys, Member of Parliament for Fako East Constituency, had organised a two days Youth Empowerment Conference that assembled 120 youths in Limbe. Held on the banner of "Preparing youths for opportunities and decent jobs," the seminar took place at the Limbe City Council Hall in Down Beach on November 3 and 4, 2020. The organiser said preparing youths to be able to access opportunities is very important. She was hopeful that after empowering the 120 youths, they will empower their peers, thus producing the multiplier effect.

Among the keynote speakers was Fako Divisional Delegate for Youth Affairs, Ikome Mbua Isaac. He explained to the youths that his institution, the Ministry of Youth Affairs, has FCFA 1.2 billion meant for youths through the Three Years Special Youth Plan. That youths are expected to come up with viable projects that will create jobs and benefit from the scheme. As such, they too will create jobs for their peers. That information about job opportunities and creation are found in all Subdivisional Delegations for Youth Affairs that can better their lives and they should do well to consume the information.

Networking was created during the forum for the participants to continue to build their dreams and visions. Coaches came from diverse fields of life. Horticulture, tourism, agriculture, business and other topics were given in-depth inside on how to pick a career on any. "You do not need millions to begin anything on your own. What you need is the will, determination, hard work and be proactive then you will make it," the organiser Hon. Etombi told the participants. The two day seminar was opened by the Senior Divisional Officer for Fako, Engamba Emmanuel Ledoux, also prepared he minds of the youths with the so many jobs opportunities that will comes with Limbe Deep Sea Port.