Somalia: International Partners Urge Somalia to Hold Credible Elections

International partners on Friday called for fair and inclusive to ensure credibility in the ongoing parliamentary elections.

The partners, including the African Union, the United Nations and European Union, also called on stakeholders to accelerate and conduct inclusive and credible elections.

"We call for full transparency in all related processes, including selection committee appointments, delegates selection, candidate registration, the reservation of seats for women candidates, to comply with the agreed 30 per cent quota, and the management of candidate fees. We further call on the electoral committees to facilitate observation of all polling station activities." the statement read in part.

"We call for respect for the right of candidates to stand for election under conditions of genuine and fair competition." the statement added.

they also urged delegates and candidates wishing to submit electoral complaints to do so through the legal mechanisms established for this purpose.

The statement came just days after Former Parliament Speaker Mohamed Osman Jawaari told reporters he had been prevented from running for his seat.

The Horn of the Africa nation is holding parliamentary elections which are scheduled to end in December 2021.