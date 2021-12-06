Somalia: International Partners Urge Somalia to Hold Credible Elections

27 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

International partners on Friday called for fair and inclusive to ensure credibility in the ongoing parliamentary elections.

The partners, including the African Union, the United Nations and European Union, also called on stakeholders to accelerate and conduct inclusive and credible elections.

"We call for full transparency in all related processes, including selection committee appointments, delegates selection, candidate registration, the reservation of seats for women candidates, to comply with the agreed 30 per cent quota, and the management of candidate fees. We further call on the electoral committees to facilitate observation of all polling station activities." the statement read in part.

"We call for respect for the right of candidates to stand for election under conditions of genuine and fair competition." the statement added.

they also urged delegates and candidates wishing to submit electoral complaints to do so through the legal mechanisms established for this purpose.

The statement came just days after Former Parliament Speaker Mohamed Osman Jawaari told reporters he had been prevented from running for his seat.

The Horn of the Africa nation is holding parliamentary elections which are scheduled to end in December 2021.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X