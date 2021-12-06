Algeria: Local Elections, Final Stage to Build Modern State

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed Saturday, in Algiers, that the local elections are the "final stage to build a modern State" with the participation of its children.

In a statement to the press, on the sidelines of the accomplishment of his electoral duty at Ahmed Aroua School of Staoueli, Tebboune underlined that these elections are considered as "the final stage to build a modern State" with the participation of its children who will choose their elected officials.

"We will build an economically strong State within the democracy and freedom for the citizens," he added.