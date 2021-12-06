Algeria: Local Elections - Polling Stations Open Nationwide

27 November 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Polling stations opened Saturday morning (8:00) throughout the country for the election of the members of the People's communal and provincial assemblies.

The polling stations will close on the same day at 7.00 p.m.

The head of the National Independent Authority for the Elections (ANIE) can, if necessary and at the request of the coordinator of the provincial delegation, extend the closing time until 8.00 p.m.

For the second consecutive time (after the legislative elections of 12 June 2021), the electors will choose their representatives according to a new method of polling based on the open list proportional representation.

The number of the candidates for the people's communal assemblies has reached 115,230, while the number of candidates for the people's provincial assemblies totaled 18,993.

Over one million electors (1,228,580) will be mobilized for the smooth conduct of the elections in 61,696 polling stations and 13,326 voting centers, spread across 1,541 communes.

The vote will be conducted in the presence of 182,981 observes delegated by about 40 political parties competing for these local elections.

