Algeria: Local Elections - Counting Starts in Communes Not Concerned By Polling Time Extension

ALGIERS -The counting operation of ballots for the election of members of People's Communal Assemblies (APC) and People's Provincial Assemblies (APW), began Saturday evening across the country's communes not concerned by the extension of the voting operation.

The counting of votes immediately follows the closing of the ballot boxes. It is conducted, without interruption, until it is completed, as stipulated in the Organic Law on the Electoral System.

The Organic Law on the Electoral System stipulates that "the vote takes place in one day. It starts at 8:00 am and finishes the same day at 7:00 pm."

However, if need be, the ANIE president, upon request from the coordinator of the provincial delegation, may extend the closing time of the polling stations until 8:00 pm maximum.