Algiers — Voter turnout in the municipal elections reached 24.27% and 23.30% in provincial elections at 16:00, the chairman of the National Independent Authority for Elections, Mohamed Charfi, said Saturday.

The voter turnout at 13:00 was 13.30% in the municipal elections and 12.70% in the provincial elections

At 10:00, it was 4.12% in the municipal elections and 3.90% in the provincial elections.