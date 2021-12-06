Egypt: The Celebration of the First Annual Anniversary of the Egyptian Nuclear Energy Day

Under the patronage of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouli witnessed on Monday, November 22, 2021, the celebration of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA) marking the first annual anniversary of the Egyptian nuclear energy day, in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, Engineer Mohamed Ahmed Morsi, Minister The State for Military Production, Major General Ihab El-Far, Head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces, Dr. Amjad Al-Wakeel, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority, in addition to a number of heads of parliamentary committees, officials, heads of bodies, and a group of media professionals.

The Prime Minister began his speech by conveying to the attendees the greetings of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Republic, who was keen that the celebration of the first Nuclear Energy Day be under the auspices of his Excellency. He, also, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to the presentation of this celebration in an honorable and decent image.

Madbouli asserted that the Egyptian nuclear program has been an issue of concern over several decades as a most important strategic pillar and option to boost sustainable development plans. He pointed out that Egypt was among the first countries which realized the importance of the usage of nuclear energy, as it is also one of the first founding countries of the International Atomic Energy Agency in 1957, and it possesses the capabilities and cadres that enable it to harness nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The Prime Minister added that with the signing of the governmental agreement between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Russian Federation on November 19, 2015 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Egypt has entered a new era towards promising hopes and bright prospects for the future, to start realizing the Egyptian nuclear dream, stressing that November 19 represents a historic day in the lives of Egyptians at large and the nuclear sector in particular.

Madbouly explained that securing energy and diversifying its sources, as well as maintaining a clean environment, are among the most essential elements to achieve the goals of the sustainable development strategy - Egypt Vision 2030, which was launched in February 2016, and reflects the country's long-term strategic plan to achieve the principles and goals of sustainable development in all fields. He added that the use of nuclear energy to generate electricity is one of the cornerstones of sustainable development, as it is one of the clean energy sources that are free of carbon emissions that cause climate change, in addition to its highly competitive advantages, and its contribution to a diverse and integrated mix of energy sources in meeting the growing needs of them in order to achieve future development plans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the conclusion of his speech, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly sent his best wishes to those in charge of the projects of the Egyptian nuclear program, in particular the first Egyptian nuclear plant in El-Dabaa, praying to God for success and for the progress of our beloved Egypt, under the leadership of the motivator of its renaissance and leader of the development process, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During the celebrations, the Prime Minister and the attendees witnessed the screening of a documentary film entitled "A Dream Come True", which presents the stages of realizing the Egyptian nuclear dream from 1956 until the signing of government contracts between Egypt and Russia on November 19, 2015, to launch a signal Starting construction of the first nuclear power plant in El-Dabaa with a capacity of 4800 megawatts.

He also honored a number of figures who influenced the Egyptian nuclear program. He, also, honored the winning students in one of the competitions offered by the authority concomitantly with the first nuclear energy holiday.