Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Thirteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central Region.

Out of these, five patients are from Quarantine Centers and eight patients are from Testing Stations in Geza-Banda (2), Edaga-Hamus (1), May-Chehot (1), Godaif (1), Maekel Ketema (1), Arbaete Asmera (1); Central Region.

On the other hand, eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,084 while the number of deaths stands at 60.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,318.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

28 November 2021