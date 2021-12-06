Eritrea: Public Seminars in U.S.

28 November 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Charge d'Affairs of the Eritrean Embassy in the US conducted seminars to nationals in various cities of the US.

At the seminars conducted in Washington, Seattle, Oakland, Huston, Chicago, and New York Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet gave a detailed briefing on the objective situation in the homeland in terms of the regional and global developments and especially on the unwarranted external interferences in the internal affairs in the region.

In his briefing, Mr. Berhane called on the nationals to raise their understanding, awareness and strengthen their unity and reinforce participation in the diplomatic and media activities aimed at foiling the external conspiracies that are aiming to disrupt the prevailing peace and cooperation in the region.

He also called for strengthening participation and contribution in the implementation of the national development drives.

The participants on their part expressed conviction to strengthen organizational capacity and to actively participate in the diplomatic and media campaigns, and firmly stand in the effort the Eritrean Government and Eritrean Defense Forces are exerting to ensure national sovereignty and stability.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X