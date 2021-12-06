Eritrea: Public Seminars in U.S.

Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Charge d'Affairs of the Eritrean Embassy in the US conducted seminars to nationals in various cities of the US.

At the seminars conducted in Washington, Seattle, Oakland, Huston, Chicago, and New York Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet gave a detailed briefing on the objective situation in the homeland in terms of the regional and global developments and especially on the unwarranted external interferences in the internal affairs in the region.

In his briefing, Mr. Berhane called on the nationals to raise their understanding, awareness and strengthen their unity and reinforce participation in the diplomatic and media activities aimed at foiling the external conspiracies that are aiming to disrupt the prevailing peace and cooperation in the region.

He also called for strengthening participation and contribution in the implementation of the national development drives.

The participants on their part expressed conviction to strengthen organizational capacity and to actively participate in the diplomatic and media campaigns, and firmly stand in the effort the Eritrean Government and Eritrean Defense Forces are exerting to ensure national sovereignty and stability.