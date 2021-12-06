Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed Enquires About the Results of Bouden's Visit to Algeria

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed was informed, on Friday, about the results of the visit of Prime Minister Najla Bouden-Romdhane to Algeria.

Receiving, at the Carthage Palace, Bouden, they discussed, during the meeting, "the general situation in the country," said a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

Najla Bouden-Romdhane was received on Thursday evening by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of her fraternal and working visit to Algeria.

During her trip to Algiers, Bouden also met with Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Ben Abdelrahman, who had welcomed her earlier at Houari Boumediene International Airport.

According to Bouden, the visit is an opportunity to intensify dialogue, examine ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and prepare the next bilateral meetings, including the Tunisian-Algerian High Joint Commission scheduled soon.