Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed Enquires About the Results of Bouden's Visit to Algeria

26 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed was informed, on Friday, about the results of the visit of Prime Minister Najla Bouden-Romdhane to Algeria.

Receiving, at the Carthage Palace, Bouden, they discussed, during the meeting, "the general situation in the country," said a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

Najla Bouden-Romdhane was received on Thursday evening by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of her fraternal and working visit to Algeria.

During her trip to Algiers, Bouden also met with Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Ben Abdelrahman, who had welcomed her earlier at Houari Boumediene International Airport.

According to Bouden, the visit is an opportunity to intensify dialogue, examine ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and prepare the next bilateral meetings, including the Tunisian-Algerian High Joint Commission scheduled soon.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X